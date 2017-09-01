Man refused treatment opens fire extinguisher inside Toshima hospital

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly opening a fire extinguisher inside a hospital in Toshima Ward after he was denied treatment, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 1).

In August, Atsushi Hirata, a resident of Itabashi Ward, allegedly sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher inside a second-floor office of the hospital, which specializes in the treatment of alcoholism, after he was denied treatment.

Hirata, who has been accused of interfering with business operations, admits to the allegations. “I did it after drinking alcohol and taking sleeping pills,” the suspect told police.

In June, Hirata began receiving counseling at the facility. However, he was later denied treatment after he explained that he had been using kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.