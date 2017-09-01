HOKKAIDO (TR) – The father of a Chinese woman whose body was found along the coast of Kushiro City earlier this week — one month after she went missing — arrived in Japan on Thursday night, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 1).

The father of Wei Qiujie, a 26-year-old primary school teacher in Fujian Province who went missing after departing a guesthouse in Sapporo on July 22, said, “My current mental state is one of extreme sadness. [My daughter] was really looking forward to her Japan trip, but I did not expect it to [end] like this.”

Earlier this week, police confirmed that a DNA analysis on the body, found by a fisherman combing the beach at Katsurakoi on Sunday, resulted in a match for Wei. The cause of death was drowning, police said. It is believed that she committed suicide.

After her disappearance, police had been tracking Wei’s movements through security camera footage. Her last last known location was a shop specializing in Buddhist wares in Kushiro on July 23.

Traveling alone

Wei was traveling alone. She arrived in Hakodate City, Hokkaido from China as a tourist on July 18, two days before she checked into the guesthouse in Sapporo. She was scheduled to return to China on July 25.

In a letter left behind in her room at the guesthouse, she expresses gratitude to her parents. It also includes a farewell to her family.

Wei’s father visited the Kushiro Police Station, but he did not view his daughter’s body, which is expected to be cremated on Friday.