TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old company employee for allegedly splashing bodily fluid on a school girl in Katsushika Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Sept. 1).

In June, Tooru Miyazaki, a resident of Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly splashed his own unspecified bodily fluid from a container on the skirt and legs of the girl, 12, on a road near JR Kanamachi Station.

“I did it to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect told police. “I feel that a middle school girl’s uniform is sexually stimulating.”

Miyazaki is also under investigation for separate incident involving another school girl that took place about 10 minutes later.