Chiba cops: Temp worker uploaded video to YouTube showing abuse of cats

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a male temporary worker in Narita City suspected in the abuse of everal cats, video footage of which was posted online, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 31).

On May 18 and 19, Naoto Kitagawa allegedly taped the feet of two cats, both about 1-month old, and rubbed tissues around their nether regions at his residence, located in the Yoshioka area.

“It was an act done to get them to urinate and defecate,” the suspect told police, adding that both cats died about two weeks later.

Kitagawa, who has been accused of violating the Animal Protection Law regarding animal cruelty, denies the allegations. “I admit to the act but not to ill-treatment,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Video on YouTube

In June, at least one video showing Kitagawa using a cotton swab to rub hot sauce into the mouth of a cat was posted on YouTube. Multiple persons seeing the video online tipped off police and an investigation was launched.