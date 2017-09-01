Body of NPO manager, 84, found strangled and stabbed in office in Chiba

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the body of the manager of a non-profit organization in Ichikawa City was found bludgeoned earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 31).

At around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, several female staff members of the NPO arrived at a police box to report a problem at the organization’s office. Officers arriving at the scene found the body of Noriko Kawakubo, 84, lying face-up and covered by a futon in room of the office, which also serves as a residence.

According to police, Kawakubo appeared to have been stabbed, strangled and beaten. It is unlikely that she died a natural death, police said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police are now questioning the female staff members about the case.