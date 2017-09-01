Body of NPO manager, 84, found strangled and stabbed in office in Chiba

in Ichikawa City
Noriko Kawakubo, 84, was found dead in the office of an NPO in Ichikawa City on Monday
CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the body of the manager of a non-profit organization in Ichikawa City was found bludgeoned earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 31).

At around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, several female staff members of the NPO arrived at a police box to report a problem at the organization’s office. Officers arriving at the scene found the body of Noriko Kawakubo, 84, lying face-up and covered by a futon in room of the office, which also serves as a residence.

According to police, Kawakubo appeared to have been stabbed, strangled and beaten. It is unlikely that she died a natural death, police said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Police are now questioning the female staff members about the case.

