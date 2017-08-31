Woman, 36, drives corpse of husband to Saitama police station after alleged stabbing

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 36-year-old woman who drove the body of her husband to a police station in Kuki City after allegedly stabbing him to death, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 30).

Between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Masami Noda, a resident of Highashi-Murayama City, Tokyo, allegedly used a knife to stab her husband, 47-year-old Hidekuni, in the chest inside a van stopped on a road in Kuki.

At 7:00 a.m. that same day, the suspect drove the vehicle to the Kuki Police Station to surrender to officers. The body of Hidekuni was found on the backseat of the vehicle. A blood-soaked chef’s knife was also found inside.

Noda, who has been accused of murder and violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, did not comment on the allegations to the Kuki Police Station.

Marital problems

In March of last year, the suspect and her husband began living separately, with him taking up residence in Kuki, due to marital problems in which the police were consulted. However, by the following September police were told that their problems had been resolved, according to Fuji News Network (Aug. 30).

Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.