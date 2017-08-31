Tokyo police hunt for boy, 19, after stabbing leaves girlfriend seriously injured

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for a male teenager after a stabbing incident left his girlfriend seriously injured in Edogawa Ward on Wednesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 30).

At around 12:30 p.m., police were tipped off about a girl who had collapsed following a stabbing on a street near JR Koiwa Station. Officers arriving at the scene found the girl, 18, with wounds to her head, arm and three locations on one of her legs.

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital in a conscious state. Her injuries are not considering life-threatening.

According to police, the victim’s boyfriend, 19, is believed to have carried out the attack with a knife. He fled the scene in a taxi after the incident. At JR Hachioji Station, he exited the cab without paying the fare.

The boy is still at large. His whereabouts are wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.