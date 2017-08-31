Kumamoto man found bludgeoned to death in residence

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a 59-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death inside his residence in Kumamoto City on Wednesday, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 31).

At 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Minami Police Station found Yoshihiko Mitsunaga, the director of a used-goods business, collapsed and bleeding from a wound to his head inside his second-floor apartment, located in Nishi Ward. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The front door was not locked upon the arrival of police. With Mitsunaga appearing to have been severely beaten in the head, police then opened a murder case.

“It was a like sound during an earthquake,” a male neighbor living in a unit below that of Mitsunaga said to TBS News (Aug. 31) regarding a loud sound he heard at some point that day coming from upstairs.

Mitsunaga lived in the residence by himself. About 40 minutes before the discovery, a neighbor tipped off police after becoming suspicious about a light in Mitsunaga’s residence that had remained turned on since earlier in the day.