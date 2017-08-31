Bullets for machine gun, hand grenade found in Kagoshima garbage

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Ammunition and a hand grenade were found in garbage brought into a waste-processing facility on the island of Amami Oshima last week, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 30).

On August 23, a male employee at the Naze Clean Center, located in Amami City, found 100 bullets (measuring 7.5 centimeters in length) for a machine gun and one hand grenade (11 centimeters long) while sorting waste. “I got a little scared later after I picked up [the bullets] and realized how heavy they were,” the employee said.

Kagoshima Prefectural Police confirmed that the items are genuine. However, since gunpowder was not present inside there was no risk of explosion, according to police. For this reason, the articles are not illegal, police added.

The Naze Clean Center receives waste from five cities, towns and villages on Amami Oshima. It is not known where the ammunition and hand grenade came from.

The center requests that residents who are unsure about the proper disposal of hazardous items to consult with the facility in advance.