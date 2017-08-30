Saitama man plunges from bridge into Yamanote Line train in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A man from from Hasuda City, Saitama Prefecture died after plunging into the path of a Yamanote Line train from a bridge in Toshima Ward early Wednesday in an apparent suicide, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 13).

At 12:30 a.m., the 35-year-old company worker leaped from the Utsusemi Bridge, located near JR Otsuka Station, and into the front of a train traveling along the tracks below, the Sugamo Police Station said.

The impact with the train resulted in injuries throughout the man’s body. He confirmed dead before arrival at a nearby hospital.

Upon impact, the body of the man collided with the driver’s cab of the train, causing cracks to a front glass window. The driver was not injured.

Prior to the incident, a passerby witnessed the man climbing over and straddling the 1.45-meter-tall guardrail for the bridge. Police suspect he took his life by intentionally leaping from the bridge.

The incident caused delays to four Yamanote Line trains over a one-hour and 26-minute period, inconveniencing 2,300 passengers.