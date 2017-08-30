Peruvian man arrested after corpse of girl, 6, found in cooler in car in Tochigi

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a male Peruvian national after the body of a girl belonging to his common-law wife was found inside a vehicle in Yokkaichi City on Tuesday, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 30).

At 2:30 p.m., a Brazilian woman tipped off police that the Peruvian, 35, could have possibly killed her daughter. Officers arriving at a parking lot for the residence found the corpse, later confirmed to be that of the girl, 6, wrapped in a blanket inside an ice cooler in the trunk of the vehicle.

At the time of the incident, the woman was in the hospital to give birth. Given the stage of decay of the body in the cooler, the girl is believed to have died several days before the discovery, police said.

The girl lived with her mother and the Peruvian. After questioning, he was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

The results of an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.