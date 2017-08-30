Boy commits suicide at Tokyo juvenile center

TOKYO (TR) – A boy has committed suicide at a center for juveniles in the capital, it was learned on Tuesday, reports NHK (Aug. 29).

At around 11:00 a.m. on August 24, a staff member making rounds at the Tokyo Juvenile Classification Home, located in Nerima Ward, found the boy hanged with an electric fan cable from the neck in a room.

After life-saving measures were undertaken at the scene, the boy was transported to a hospital. He died on Monday.

The boy stayed in the room alone. About five minutes before the discovery, a staff member did not observe anything unusual in the room. At some point previously, the boy had expressed uneasiness about the future, but did not make any mention of suicide.

“The occurrence of such an incident is very regrettable, and it should not happen,” said Nobuyuki Goto, the vice-director of the home. “To prevent another suicide, I would like to pay more attention to the feelings of the residents.”