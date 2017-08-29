Yakuza nabbed over smuggling of marijuana from California

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member living in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture over the alleged smuggling of marijuana from the U.S., reports Sankei Sports (Aug. 28).

On July 18, Yoshiaki Takei, a 29-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly mailed a package from California containing a can with 28 grams of marijuana to an acquaintance who runs a yakiniku (grilled beef) restaurant in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture.

Takei, who was arrested on August 26 by an anti-organized crime division on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Control Law regarding importation, admits to the allegations. “I imported [the marijuana] for my own smoking,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The package arrived at Narita International Airport on July 22. A investigation by Tokyo police was launched after the receiving of a tip about the contents of the package by Japan Customs officials.

Though subject to regulation, marijuana is permitted in California for medical and recreational use. Tokyo police are now undertaking measures to prevent a surge in similar cases.