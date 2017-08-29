Sex service for women in Sapporo busted for licensing violations

August 29, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Breaking News, Crime, Fuzoku, Hokkaido, Japan, News

Blue Moon
Police in Sapporo busted sex service Blue Moon for operating without a proper license
HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have busted a so-called “delivery health” sex service that targets female customers for licensing violations, reports the Hokkaido Shimbun (Aug. 29).

On June 30, Tatsuya Kubo, a 42-year-old employee at service Blue Moon, allegedly provided a massage with sex-related content to a female customer at a hotel in Chuo Ward without a proper license under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

According to the Chuo Police Station, the service regularly uses hotel rooms in serving customers. The matter came to light after a woman consulted with police about a session she deemed “excessive” as far as sexual content.

The Blue Moon web site lists a 90-minute course, which includes hand and shoulder massages and a bath, at 5,000 yen. “With your body wrapped in an essential oil, I will show you a new world,” the site says.

Facebook Comments
Tantra