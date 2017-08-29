Sex service for women in Sapporo busted for licensing violations

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have busted a so-called “delivery health” sex service that targets female customers for licensing violations, reports the Hokkaido Shimbun (Aug. 29).

On June 30, Tatsuya Kubo, a 42-year-old employee at service Blue Moon, allegedly provided a massage with sex-related content to a female customer at a hotel in Chuo Ward without a proper license under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

According to the Chuo Police Station, the service regularly uses hotel rooms in serving customers. The matter came to light after a woman consulted with police about a session she deemed “excessive” as far as sexual content.

The Blue Moon web site lists a 90-minute course, which includes hand and shoulder massages and a bath, at 5,000 yen. “With your body wrapped in an essential oil, I will show you a new world,” the site says.