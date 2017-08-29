Safe containing ¥150 million stolen from Shiga soapland

August 29, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Breaking News, Crime, Japan, News

OGT Gakuen Z
A safe containing 150 million yen in cash was stolen from soapland OGT Gakuen Z in Otsu City

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the theft of about 150 million yen at a soapland bathhouse in Otsu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 28).

At around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, a male employee at OGT Gakuen Z, located in the Noka area, alerted police about the disappearance of a safe containing around 150 million in cash.

According to the Otsu Police Station, a broken window was found in the first-floor office. The money in the safe was proceeds from the operations of the bathhouse.

The bathhouse ends business at midnight on each day. At 7:30 a.m. on Monday, another male employee opening the bathhouse noticed the safe was missing from the office.

