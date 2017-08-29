KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his disabled grandmother to death at the residence they shared in Yokohama on Monday, reports NHK (Aug. 28).

At around 9:30 a.m., Hideko Mizutani, 90, was found collapsed and bleeding on a sofa in the residence, located in the Oka area of Minami Ward, by her daughter.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found the woman bleeding from a stab wound to the neck. She was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

At the time of the discovery, the woman’s grandson was not present. However, he turned himself over to police later that same day.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, the suspect told police, “I had been serving as a nurse for my grandmother and I stabbed her with a knife.” Police found a blood-stained knife near the sofa.

Police are now investigating a motive for the crime.