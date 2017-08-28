Woman, ex-husband arrested in fatal beating of their 4-year-old son

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a woman and her former husband over the alleged fatal beating of her young boy in Hadano City two years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 26).

On August 23, 2015 at 11:00 a.m., Shizuka Kon, a 32-year-old restaurant employee, Yoshikazu Inoue, 53, allegedly beat the head of Yuto, 4, in their residence. The boy suffered an acute subdural hematoma. He died in a hospital on October 8 of last year.

Kon and Inoue, who have been accused of manslaughter, deny the charges. Kon told police that it was her former husband who killed the boy. Inoue, who was the boy’s step father, claimed to have no knowledge of the matter.

According to police, the boy had suffered injuries throughout his body. Police are now investigating whether the couple routinely beat the boy.

At the time of the incident, Kon and Inoue were married. They lived at the residence with three children, including Yuto, and four other persons.