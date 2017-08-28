Traffic violation inquiry leads to stabbing of 2 police officers in Kanazawa

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a man after a stabbing incident at a residence in Kanazawa City left two officers injured, report TV Asahi (Aug. 28).

At 9:40 p.m., two officers visiting the residence over a traffic violation were stabbed by the man, aged in his 30s, as he wielded a kitchen knife. He then fled the scene by car.

The officers suffered serious injuries to the face and arm that are not considered life threatening.

About one hour later, the man, was apprehended in Kanazawa on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect, who was not named, admits to the allegations.