Body found on Kushiro shore likely that of missing Chinese woman

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police believe that the body of a woman found along the coast of Kushiro City belongs to a Chinese woman who went missing in Hokkaido last month, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 27).

At 6:30 a.m., a fisherman combing the beach at Katsurakoi found the body on the shore. With long hair and clothed in a white, the body is believed to be that of Wei Qiujie, a 26-year-old primary school teacher in Fujian Province who went missing after departing a guesthouse in Sapporo.

On July 22, Wei, who has dark, shoulder-length hair, departed the guesthouse while wearing a white skirt. The day after, she exited an onsen hot springs resort in the Lake Akan area of Kushiro.

Since her disappearance, police have been tracking Wei’s movements through security camera footage. Her last last known location was a shop specializing in Buddhist wares in Kushiro on July 23.

Farewell

Wei is traveling alone. She arrived in Hakodate City, Hokkaido from China as a tourist on July 18, two days before she checked into the guesthouse in Sapporo. She was scheduled to return to China on July 25. Her visa expired on August 1.

In a letter left behind in her room the guesthouse, she expresses gratitude to her parents. It also includes includes a farewell to her family.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body found on Sunday.