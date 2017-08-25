TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men in the alleged trafficking of stimulant drugs in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 25).

At 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police found Hiroshi Kudo, a 51-year-old resident of Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, and one other person to be in possession of a bag containing 103 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, on a road in the district.

The contraband has a street value of 6.4 million yen, police said.

Just prior to the discovery, Kudo and the other suspect were spotted behaving suspiciously inside a vehicle by an officer. When they were ordered to halt, both suspects fled the scene. Kudo then discarded an envelope containing the stimulant drugs from underneath one of his arms.

“I was just looking after the envelope,” the suspect told police. “I didn’t know what was inside.”