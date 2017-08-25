Suginami bathhouse manager accused of illicitly photographing female customers

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a manager of a bathhouse in Suginami Ward for allegedly taking illicit photographs of nude female customers, reports TBS News (Aug. 25).

On about 50 occasions between July and September of last year, Yoshihiro Nishimura, 57, is alleged to have used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, images of female customers while they used the bathing facility.

According to police, the photographs were shot from outside a bathroom and through a window.

Nishimura admits to the allegations. “I have an interest in nudity,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I did it to satisfy my sexual desire.”