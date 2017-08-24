Italian national with pistol apprehended in Nagoya after standoff

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Wednesday apprehended a 53-year-old male Italian national in Nagoya after a standoff at a residence in which he held a pistol on the balcony, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 23).

At 10:50 a.m., police were tipped off about a man with what appeared to be a gun on the balcony of the residence, located in the Nigiwaicho area of Nakamura Ward.

Officers from the Nakamura Police Station arriving at the scene then attempted to coax the man to surrender.

At 2:05 p.m., police entered the residence and found the gun on a bed. There were no other persons present. Police later arrested Carlo Melis on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. He admits to the allegations.

Living in Japan for 10 years

There were no injuries in the incident.

Melis been living in Japan for about the past 10 years. Police are now seeking to learn where he obtained the firearm.