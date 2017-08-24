HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police are searching for a man who went missing after an acquaintance found beaten in his apartment in Kobe later died, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 23)

At 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police were tipped off about a man collapsed inside a unit of a municipal housing block in the Yonbancho area of Nagata Ward.

Officers from the Nagata Police Station arriving at the unit found Manabu Yamane, 43, collapsed with marks indicating that he had been beaten on his legs, arms and head. Yamane was later confirmed dead after being sent to a hospital.

Yamane lived in a different building of the housing block, police said. At around 1:00 a.m., the resident of the unit where Yamane’s body was found telephoned a friend to reveal that Yamane was dead. The friend then arrived at the unit and made the grisly discovery before alerting police.

The whereabouts the resident are not known. Police are seeking to question him about the death of Yamane.