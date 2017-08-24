Corpse likely belonging to missing boy found in Niigata

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police suspect that a body found in Tsubame City belongs to a boy, 15, who went missing in Nagaoka City earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 24).

At 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, a male worker found the body of a boy clothed in a black t-shirt, short pants and black sneakers along the Shinano River.

Police suspect that the body is that of Yuma Katagiri, a third-year middle school student who went missing after leaving his residence in Nagaoka to go jogging early Sunday.

Tsubame is located about 30 kilometers north of Nagaoka. According to his family, the boy is believed to run on a marathon course that goes along the Shinano River.

The boy’s parents reported him missing to police at noon on the day he went missing. That evening, police released a photograph showing his face to the public.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the body.