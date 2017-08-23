Tokyo police arrest popular Keio University student in alleged indecent assault

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a poplar male Keio University student for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman in Minato Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (Aug. 22).

At 12:20 a.m. on August 1, Kyohei Mitsuno, a 25-year-old student in a policy management division, allegedly came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road in the Minami Azabu area and bear-hugged her. When the woman resisted, he fled the scene.

Mitsuno, who has been accused of attempted indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “She looked so lovely from behind that I wanted to touch her,” the suspect was quoted by the Azabu Police Station.

About 30 minutes after the incident, police found Mitsuno, who had since changed his clothes, about 200 meters away from the scene of the crime. Police arrested him after he was seen in security camera footage near the scene and a small injury to his knee was deemed to have been incurred as he fell in fleeing from the woman.

Police are investigating whether Mitsuno is behind a similar incident that took place in April.

“Mr. Keio”

In 2015, Mitsuno appeared in the “Mr. Keio SFC Contest,” an event whose winners are determined via online voting over a three-month period.