Police: Setagaya beauty parlor break-in likely linked to dozens of burglaries

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that a break-in at a beauty parlor in Setagawa Ward early on Monday is connected to a string of thefts that have taken place across the metropolis this year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 22).

At around 4:00 a.m., an unknown person gained access to the parlor, located in the Okusawa area, by smashing a glass door and stole 400,000 yen in cash. A similar break-in took place at a supermarket about 6 kilometers away that same morning.

According to police, both cases are likely connected to a series of nearly 100 thefts that have taken place in the capital since February.

Stolen notebook PC

In a similar case, police last week accused Kazuhiro Sakai of gaining access to a beauty parlor in Arakawa Ward by smashing a glass window and stealing a notebook computer and five other items, reports TBS News (Aug. 19).

Sakai admitted to the allegations, telling police he needed money for playing around.

Though no specific link is mentioned between Sakai and the above-mentioned string of thefts, he is under investigation for other crimes.