Nagoya University professor accused of physically abusing daughter

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a professor at the Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine in the alleged physical abuse of his daughter, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 22).

At 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, Hideharu Hibi, 54, allegedly beat the head and face of his daughter, 23, more than 10 times at the residence they share in Mizuho Ward of Nagoya.

The woman suffered injuries that are expected to require two weeks to heal. After the incident, she reported her father to a nearby police box. He was arrested the following day.

Hibi, who has been accused of inflicting injury, partially denies the allegations. “I hit her but I did not deliver some 10 blows,” the suspect said, according to the Mizuho Police Station.

Beginning three years ago, other members of the family have consulted with police about domestic violence inflicted by the suspect. In the latest case, the source was a conflict that arose after the woman stayed at the residence of her mother’s parents without permission.