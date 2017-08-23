Murder-suicide suspected after 2 corpses found at Gunma residence

GUNMA (TR) – Gunman Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide following the discovery of the bodies of a woman and her son at a residence in Shibukawa City, reports the NHK (Aug. 23).

At around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the bodies of Sachiko Inoue, 72, and her son, 39-year-old Shinya, were found collapsed in the living room of the residence by a relative and a neighbor.

Police arriving at the scene confirmed both persons dead. Inoue was found to have been struck in the head and stabbed in the chest. Meanwhile, Shinya had slashed wrists.

Inoue shared the residence with her son. Prior to the discovery, Inoue’s daughter had arranged to meet her mother. However, when Inoue did not arrive at the meeting place her daughter visited the residence with the neighbor.