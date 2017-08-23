Male beautician, 26, suspected in series of sexual assaults of women in Machida

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male beautician who is suspected in a series of sexual assaults of women in Machida City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 23).

In June, Kohei Sugano, a Machida resident living in the Morino area, allegedly pushed down and sexually assaulted a woman, 22, on the premises of a library.

Sugano denies the allegations, telling police he does not anything about the case.

Prior to the incident, the woman was on her way home. In luring the victim, the suspect called out to her, asking if she was a beautician herself. He then claimed that he could introduce her to a parlor in the center of Tokyo.

Police are investigating whether Sugano is behind four other incidents involving women that have taken place in the vicinity of JR Machida Station since June.