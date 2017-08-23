Criminal investigation launched after Niigata boy, 15, goes missing

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have launched an criminal investigation following the disappearance of a boy, 15, in Nagaoka City on Sunday, reports NHK (Aug. 22).

At around 5:00 am., Yuma Katagiri, a third-year middle school student, exited his residence to go jogging. He has not been heard from since.

According to his family, the boy is believed to run on a marathon course that goes along the Shinano River. The night before his disappearance, his family did not notice anything unusual about him.

The boy’s parents reported him missing to police at noon on the day he went missing. That evening, police released a photograph showing his face to the public.

Standing 160 centimeters tall, he has a black mole on the right side of his face. When he was last seen, he was wearing black sneakers.