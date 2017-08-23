7-Eleven store manager suspected of embezzling ¥10 million in revenue stamps

TOKYO (TR) – A former manager of an outlet of convenience store chain 7-Eleven in Minato Ward is suspected of embezzling 10 million in revenue stamps, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Aug. 22).

In April and May of 2012, Shinichi Hidaka, 43, allegedly embezzled 29 revenue stamps valued at 2.6 million yen from the outlet he managed in the Akasaka 5-chome area. He then redeemed the stamps for cash at various ticket shops around the capital.

Hidaka admits to the allegations. “I used the money for gambling and to cover meals,” the suspect told police.

To conceal the crimes, he replaced the stamps with color copies. Police suspect that he embezzled a total of 10 million in stamps while manager.

In 2014, a 7-Eleven staff member noticed the color copies, according to the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 22). Hidaka resigned from his post in December of the following year.