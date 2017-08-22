Shizuoka police to question Chinese man after wife found murdered

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police plan to question a male Chinese national found collapsed and bleeding along with his wife, who was later confirmed dead, at a dormitory in Fuji City on Monday, reports TBS News (Aug. 22).

At 8:30 p.m., a female resident of the dormitory alerted emergency services after finding both the man and his 35-year-old wife, also a Chinese national, collapsed and bleeding inside a room.

Police and emergency personnel arriving at the dormitory found the body of the woman with wounds to the head. She was confirmed dead at the scene. The man, aged in his 20s, was found nearby with wounds to his head and abdomen. He was transported to a hospital in a condition not considered life-threatening.

A blood-soaked knife was also found in the room. Given the circumstances of the room, it is unlikely that an intruder entered and committed the crime, police said.

Police plan to question the man about the case, which is being treated as murder, once he recovers.