Man, 56, pulls knife in attempted robbery of Akabane post office

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 56-year-old man in the attempted robbery of a post office in Kita Ward on Monday, reports TBS News (Aug. 21).

At around 10:40 a.m., Masahiko Tsunekawa, entered the Akabane-Nishi Post Office and pulled a knife before a male clerk, 30, at the counter while demanding money.

The clerk then persuaded Tsunekawa to drop the knife on the counter. He then took a seat on a sofa before the arrival of officers from the Akabane Police Station, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 21).

“My life had taken a turn for the worst, and I broke down into desperation,” the suspect was quoted by police.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

