Korean man nabbed in stabbing of woman at Setagaya convenience store

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 40-year-old male Korean national for allegedly stabbing a woman at a convenience store in Setagaya Ward early Tuesday, reports TBS News (Feb. 21).

At just past 1:00 a.m., Kim Hwi Jun allegedly used a kitchen knife to slash the woman, 38, in the head outside the entrance of an outlet of chain Family Mart, located in the Sangenjaya area. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officers arriving at the scene arrested Kim on suspicion of attempted murder. “I didn’t do such a thing,” the suspect was quoted by the Setagaya Police Station in denying the allegations.

The suspect and victim are not acquainted, police said. Prior to the incident, the woman had made a purchase and exited the store. A male shop clerk alerted emergency services after the woman retreated back into the store following the attack.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.