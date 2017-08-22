Hyogo police search for man in robbery of Don Quijote in Kobe

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police are searching for a man suspected in the robbery of an outlet of discount department store chain Don Quijote in Kobe early Monday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 21).

At just before 4:00 a.m., the suspect pulled a knife in front of a male clerk at a register of the Sannomiya Don Quijote in Chuo Ward and said, “Keep quiet.” He then fled the scene after taking 150,000 yen in cash that was stuffed into a paper bag.

After the clerk chased the suspect heading north on a road for about 100 meters, he dropped the bag containing the cash.

According to police, the suspect is aged in his 40s or 50s. At the time of the incident, he had a white towel wrapped around his head and was wearing sunglasses.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.