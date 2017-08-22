Corpse of half-nude woman found floating in Tama River

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse floating in the Tama River in Kawasaki City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 22).

At 11:10 a.m., a passerby alerted emergency services about the body of a woman floating in the Kitamigata area of Takatsu Ward. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found the woman, who was naked above the waist, caught on a sandbank. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to the Takatsu Police Station, the woman is believed to be aged between 30 and 60. She was attired in pants and a shoe on her right foot. Her body did not have any external wounds.

The woman is believed to have died about three days ago, police said. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.

Police are now attempting to identify the body.