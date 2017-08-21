Yamaguchi city staffer accused of filming illicit acts with teen girl

KUMAMOTO (R) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a male city employee from Yamaguchi Prefecture for allegedly filming illicit acts he performed with a school girl last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 18).

On November 12, Fumihiko Nakamura, a 42-year-old employee for Shimonoseki City, allegedly paid the girl, aged 17 at the time, more than 20,000 yen to be filmed while he engaged in acts deemed obscene with her at a hotel in Kumamoto City’s Chuo Ward.

Nakamura, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution and pornography law, admits to the allegations, according to the Kumamoto-Higashi Police Station.

According to police, the matter came to light after a cyber patrol found a post on an internet bulletin board by the girl in which she sought a relationship known as enjo kosai, or dating with compensation.