TOKYO (TR) – In 2013, “Big Daddy” was the 28th most popular phrase as tabulated by publishing company Jiyu Kokuminsha in its annual review. The phrase is the nickname for 52-year-old entertainer Kiyoshi Hayashishita, who has risen to stardom over the past decade due to a documentary that chronicles him and his large number of children.

According to Sports Hochi (Aug. 20), his stardom is set to take a turn with his adult video (AV) debut set for later this year, it was revealed at press conference in the capital on Friday.

Co-starring actresses Riona Minami, Hibiki Otsuki and Miku Abeno, “Tell Me Big Daddy! How to Sex by Kiyoshi Hayashishita” will be released on label K.M. Produce on October 13.

The film is a how-to production. Including content targeting men and women, the film is intended to be viewed by couples as a means of elucidating communication prior to intercourse, according to the label.

Planning for the project started in June, with shooting taking place the following month. Hayashishita was in charge of the script and editing.

13 children

Hayashishita is no stranger to sex, though he got a relatively late start with his first experience coming at the age of 21. Married and divorced seven times, the celebrity has 13 children. He is currently engaged in a relationship with a female office worker, aged in her 40s.

The native of Iwate Prefecture shot to stardom after he began appearing in the reality show “Thrill of Big Daddy” on TV Asahi in September of 2006. After a stint in Tokyo, he currently resides in Okinawa Prefecture, where he manages a restaurant.

“How you make a woman feel”

Hayashishita told the press conference that his appearance in the film was not opposed by any of his children. “My daughter said, ‘Do what you like,'” he said.

Naturally, evening tabloid Tokyo Sports (Aug. 18) wonders if Big Daddy lives up to his nickname in the production. He responded by saying that his best days are behind him but indicated that he can still deliver. “By the way, size does not matter when it comes to how you make a woman feel,” he said.