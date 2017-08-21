Off-duty police officer apprehends fraud suspect during cash handover

TOKYO (TR) – In the nick of time.

A 23-year-old man was apprehended earlier this month by an off-duty Tokyo Metropolitan Police officer just as the suspect was receiving 3 million yen from a woman as a part of an alleged fraud, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 21).

On August 8, Naoto Ogame is alleged to have received a paper bag containing 3 million yen in cash from the woman, a 74-year-old resident of Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, at a park in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward.

The off-duty sergeant, who had just finished a night shift at the Kitazawa Police Station, witnessed the transaction as he commuted home and called out to Ogame, who fled the scene. The officer tracked the suspect to a nearby private home and apprehended him.

Money for investment failure

Ogame, who has been accused of fraud, denies the allegations. “I received the bag but I don’t know anything about fraud,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to Nippon News Network (Aug. 21).

The woman arrived at the park after a person pretending to be her son falsely claimed on the telephone that he needed money to compensate for an investment failure.