Road rage: Woman rams man with car after complaints about noise

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 65-year-old woman after she allegedly rammed a man with her vehicle after he complained about noise coming from her residence in Odawara City, reports TBS News (Aug. 18).

At around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, Noriko Komatsu allegedly hit the man, 47, with her vehicle in front of her residence, sending him onto the hood.

The man suffered minor injuries, including to his elbow.

Komatsu, who has been accused of attempted murder, denies the allegations. “I hit him with my car, but I did not intend to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Since June, the suspect had been warned by local residents about loud wind chimes and high volume on her television.

“Nothing but terror”

Tension between the suspect and the victim culminated on Thursday.

“I blocked her path,” the victim told Nippon News Network (Aug. 19). “Suddenly, she started to move. I would be killed if I collapsed and got pulled under, so I held on to the car. It was while I stared at her face that she started moving — and I felt nothing but terror.”