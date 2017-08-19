Shizuoka: Student, 20, accused of dumping body of newborn in field

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old university student for allegedly dumping the corpse of her newborn in a field in Makinohara City earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 18).

Police have accused Arina Masuda, a student enrolled in a nursing science program at the University of Shizuoka, of inserting the body of the infant inside a plastic bag and dumping it in a tea plantation in the Hazu area in March.

The bag was found in the field by a local resident at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. The person alerted authorities after noticing hair inside the bag, according the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 18).

Masuda lives in Suruga Ward of Shizuoka City. She admits to the allegations. “I threw it away myself,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death of the infant, police said.