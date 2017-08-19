CHIBA (TR) – A sting carried out by Chiba Prefectural Police has netted a male Chinese national in the alleged molestation of a woman inside the JR Sobu Line on Friday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 19).

At around 8:00 a.m., Yan Fan, 37, allegedly fondled the body of the woman, a 23-year-old company employee, inside a carriage of the train as it traveled between Shin-Koiwa and Kinshicho stations in Tokyo.

“My desire to touch [her] exploded,” the suspect was quoted by the Ichikawa Police Station. He was sent to prosecutors on Saturday.

The sting

Prior to the apprehension of the suspect, the woman lodged a complaint with police in which she claimed she had been repeatedly molested by the same person. She also requested that officers join her inside the carriage.

On Friday morning, five officers from the railroad division of Chiba Prefectural Police the woman on the train. After Yan was seen reaching for the woman from behind with his left hand, he was taken into custody.