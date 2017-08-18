Osaka: Man, 69, accused of slashing acquaintance with sword

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a man in the slashing of a male acquaintance with a Japanese sword in Kishiwada City on Thursday, reports the Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 17).

At 9:40 p.m., a man, 69, alerted emergency services that he had been slashed by a male acquaintance wielding a Japanese sword on a walkway in the Ikejiricho area.

Police arriving at the scene found the man bleeding profusely from a wound to his head. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

After the incident, Masao Shigi, also 69, fled the scene in a passenger vehicle while still in possession of the sword. He was later apprehended in Kishiwada.

“We got into a quarrel, so I slashed him with the Japanese sword,” said the suspect, who has been accused of attempted murder. “But I did not intend to kill him.”