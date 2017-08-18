Man, 44, accused in stabbing of mother in Yokosuka

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an unemployed 44-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 80-year-old mother at the residence they share in Yokosuka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 17).

At around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Yoshinori Baba reported to police that he had stabbed his mother in the chest with a kitchen knife at the apartment, located in the Kurihama area.

Police arriving at the scene found 80-year-old Hideko Baba collapsed and bleeding at the entrance. She was transported to a hospital with injuries considered serious.

Yoshinori Baba, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “My mother’s attitude was unacceptable, so I stabbed her,” the suspect was quoted by the Uraga Police Station.