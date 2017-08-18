Hokkaido police seek help of public in finding man in attempted sexual assault

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected in the attempted sexual assault of a woman at a convenience store in Kita-Hiroshima City, reports NHK (Aug. 17).

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the man entered the outlet while posing as a customer and called out the woman. He then took her to the outlet’s toilet and attempted to sexual assault her.

When the woman resisted by letting out a scream, he fled the scene. The woman was not injured in the incident.

An image released by police shows the suspect with closely cropped hair and wearing a blue sweatshirt with a hood. Believed to be in his 20s, he stands about 165 centimeters tall.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Atsubetsu Police Station at 011-896-0110.