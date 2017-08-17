TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member in the alleged abduction of a teenage girl in Koto Ward over a one-month period, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 16).

Satoshi Takabayashi, a 43-year-old member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly abducted the girl, an 18-year-old resident of Chiba Prefecture, at the gang’s office, which also serves as a residence.

Takabayashi, who has been accused of abducting a minor, admits to being with the girl but denies kidnapping her.

The victim is a third-year high school student employed at a restaurant. The suspect is alleged to have abducted the girl after calling out to her in early July, suggesting that she live with him.

The matter emerged on August 9 when the suspect alerted emergency services after the girl fell sick.