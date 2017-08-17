Umbrella poke sends Yamanote passenger onto tracks in Nippori

TOKYO (TR) – One of two male passengers engaged in a scuffle on a railway platform in Arakawa Ward on Tuesday wound up on the tracks, an incident that caused a slight delay to services, reports TBS News (Aug. 16).

According to police, one of the men tumbled onto the tracks of the JR Yamanote Line from a platform at Nishi-Nippori Station at 8:30 p.m. after shoving of elbows escalated to a poke with an umbrella.

There were no reports of injuries.

According to East Japan Railway, an emergency button was pressed to halt trains at the station. The incident caused delays of 10 minutes to the Yamanote and Keihin Tohoku lines.