Shizuoka town staffer accused in stabbing of male acquaintance

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old employee at a town hall for allegedly stabbing a male acquaintance on Tuesday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 16).

At about 4:00 p.m., Tomokazu Ota, an employee at the town hall of Yoshida, allegedly slashed the head and right arm of Yoshinori Murata, the 62-year-old manager of a second-hand shop, with a knife at a residence.

Murata suffered injuries considered serious. Ota was accused of attempted murder on Wednesday. He denies the allegations.

Just prior to the incident, Ota existed the town hall in his private vehicle. The suspect told personnel at the hall that he was going to a work-related function prior to his departure. He then returned about one hour later, ostensibly having committed the alleged crime during the intervening period.

Clerk in welfare division

According to the town, Ota is a clerk in a child welfare division.

The suspect and victim became acquainted through a common friend. Police are investigating the motive for the crime.