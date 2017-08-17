Hiroshima post office employee accused of planting spy cam in women’s toilet

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at a post office in Higashi-Hiroshima City for allegedly trespassing into a women’s bathroom to plant a hidden camera, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 16).

Sometime between August 13 and 15, Kazutaka Teramoto, 23, allegedly trespassed into a women’s bathroom at the Hachihonmatsu Post Office and planted the small camera.

Teramoto admits to the allegations.

On August 15, a female staff member of the post office found the camera and alerted police. During questioning of staff members, Teramoto surfaced as a person of interest.

Police believe Teramoto installed the camera to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of women. The suspect is under investigation for participation in other crimes, police said.