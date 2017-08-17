Hiroshima post office employee accused of planting spy cam in women’s toilet

August 17, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Daily News, Japan, News

Hachihonmatsu Post Office
An employee of the Hachihonmatsu Post Office has been accused of trespassing into a women’s toilet to plant a spy camera (TV Asahi)

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee at a post office in Higashi-Hiroshima City for allegedly trespassing into a women’s bathroom to plant a hidden camera, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 16).

Sometime between August 13 and 15, Kazutaka Teramoto, 23, allegedly trespassed into a women’s bathroom at the Hachihonmatsu Post Office and planted the small camera.

Teramoto admits to the allegations.

On August 15, a female staff member of the post office found the camera and alerted police. During questioning of staff members, Teramoto surfaced as a person of interest.

Police believe Teramoto installed the camera to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of women. The suspect is under investigation for participation in other crimes, police said.

