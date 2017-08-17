2 women plunge to death from building in Nagasaki in apparent suicide

August 17, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Daily News, Japan, News

Nagasaki police suspect two women took their lives by leaping from an apartment building in Nagasaki City
Nagasaki police suspect two women took their lives by leaping from an apartment building in Nagasaki City (TV Asahi)

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of the bodies of two women outside an apartment building in Nagasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 16).

At 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, the bodies of the women, believed to be both Nagasaki residents aged 44 and 22, were found collapsed in a parking lot for the building, located in the Nakakoshima area, by a male passerby.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported both of them to a nearby hospital where they were confirmed dead.

On the emergency staircase at the 14th floor, police found shoes and a bag that are believed to belong to the women. With no signs of a struggle or dispute, it is suspected that the women took their lives by leaping from the staircase.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles