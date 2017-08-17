2 women plunge to death from building in Nagasaki in apparent suicide

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide following the discovery of the bodies of two women outside an apartment building in Nagasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 16).

At 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, the bodies of the women, believed to be both Nagasaki residents aged 44 and 22, were found collapsed in a parking lot for the building, located in the Nakakoshima area, by a male passerby.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported both of them to a nearby hospital where they were confirmed dead.

On the emergency staircase at the 14th floor, police found shoes and a bag that are believed to belong to the women. With no signs of a struggle or dispute, it is suspected that the women took their lives by leaping from the staircase.